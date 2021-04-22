Gerbe will be promoted to Columbus' active roster and play Thursday versus Tampa Bay, Alison Lukan of The Athletic reports.
Gerbe is expected to skate on the Blue Jackets' third line Thursday. He picked up an assist in his lone appearance with Columbus this season.
