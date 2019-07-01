Nick Lappin: Heading to St. Louis
Lappin agreed to terms with the Blues on a two-way contract Monday.
Lappin is best known in New Jersey, as his hockey resume includes 60 games played for the Devils (2016-18). Over that span, the winger tacked on five goals and three assists, but he struggled to a minus-21 rating. The American skater needs a perfect storm to be considered anything more than a depth option in fantasy circles.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...