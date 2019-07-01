Lappin agreed to terms with the Blues on a two-way contract Monday.

Lappin is best known in New Jersey, as his hockey resume includes 60 games played for the Devils (2016-18). Over that span, the winger tacked on five goals and three assists, but he struggled to a minus-21 rating. The American skater needs a perfect storm to be considered anything more than a depth option in fantasy circles.

More News
Our Latest Stories