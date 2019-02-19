The Devils assigned Lappin to AHL Binghamton on Tuesday.

Lappin drew into three contests during his time with the Devils, but he failed to make an impression on the box score despite seeing considerable power-play time for the first time in his career. The 26-year-old owns 22 points through 44 games with Binghamton this season, but there's nothing to this point in his career to suggest he will be a consistent contributor at the top level.