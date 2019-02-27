Devils' Nick Lappin: Promoted from minors
Lappin was recalled from AHL Binghamton on Wednesday.
Lappin will provide some emergency depth given the lengthy list of Devils forwards currently in the infirmary; including John Quenneville (undisclosed) and Miles Wood (lower body) who were both injured in Monday's tilt versus Montreal. In 45 minor-league contests this season, the 26-year-old Lappin racked up 16 goals and 11 helpers and could provide some quality depth scoring if he does slot into the lineup.
