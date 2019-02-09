Devils' Nick Lappin: Gets call from parent club
Lappin was called up from AHL Binghamton on Saturday, Chris Ryan of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Lappin's call-up directly corresponds to Miles Wood's placement on injured reserve. The former has registered 12 goals and 10 assists over 43 games for the AHL's Devils this season.
