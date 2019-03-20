Devils' Nick Lappin: Reassigned to AHL
Lappin was reassigned to AHL Binghamton on Wednesday.
The depth winger was pressed out of the lineup with the return of Kurtis Gabriel (undisclosed) on Tuesday, and now Lappin will be confined to the minor league for the rest of the season -- that is, unless the Devils find themselves in need of an emergency call-up or tap into a finite number of standard recalls.
