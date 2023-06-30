Vegas did not qualify Patrick (upper body) on Friday, making him an unrestricted free agent, Steve Carp of The Sporting Tribune reports.
Patrick missed the entire 2022-23 campaign and it's unclear if he'll ever return to the NHL. Injuries have piled up on the 2017 NHL Entry Draft's second overall pick, limiting him to just 222 career NHL games.
