Patrick (undisclosed) was placed on long-term injured reserve Tuesday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
There's been little information regarding Patrick's injury and he's already missed the last six games. This move was done in part to bring Mark Stone (back) off LTIR. The 23-year-old could return as early as April 20 against the Capitals but he may not see any action until the postseason.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Nolan Patrick: No timeline to return•
-
Golden Knights' Nolan Patrick: Remains out Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Nolan Patrick: Out Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Nolan Patrick: Still out Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Nolan Patrick: Sidelined Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Nolan Patrick: Early exit Thursday•