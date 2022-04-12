Patrick (undisclosed) was placed on long-term injured reserve Tuesday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

There's been little information regarding Patrick's injury and he's already missed the last six games. This move was done in part to bring Mark Stone (back) off LTIR. The 23-year-old could return as early as April 20 against the Capitals but he may not see any action until the postseason.

