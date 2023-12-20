Patrick has ended his playing career, Dylan H. Robillard of The Hockey News reports Wednesday.

Patrick was selected by the Flyers with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, but unfortunately, concussion issues plagued him throughout his short career. He had 32 goals and 77 points in 222 contests over four seasons with Philadelphia and Vegas. Patrick also appeared in six playoff contests with the Flyers, contributing a goal and an assist.