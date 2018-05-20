Larsson played in 63 games during 2017-18, scoring four goals and pitching in nine assists while averaging 21:56 of ice time.

During his second season in Edmonton, Larsson saw his ice time grow from 20:09 to 21:56, but it didn't correspond with much of an increase in his points-per-game pace -- in fact it actually dropped from .24 to .21 -- and he still doesn't have a presence on the power-play. The Swede still boasts a solid 50.6 Corsi and went plus-10 on the season showcasing his on-ice value, but we're still waiting to see the offensive flashes that saw him put up 24 points in 64 games as a 22-year-old in 2014-15. Larsson will return to Edmonton for the 2018-19 season, and figures to hold down a spot on the first pairing once again.