Oilers' Adam Larsson: Scores 10 points or more for fourth straight season
Larsson played in 63 games during 2017-18, scoring four goals and pitching in nine assists while averaging 21:56 of ice time.
During his second season in Edmonton, Larsson saw his ice time grow from 20:09 to 21:56, but it didn't correspond with much of an increase in his points-per-game pace -- in fact it actually dropped from .24 to .21 -- and he still doesn't have a presence on the power-play. The Swede still boasts a solid 50.6 Corsi and went plus-10 on the season showcasing his on-ice value, but we're still waiting to see the offensive flashes that saw him put up 24 points in 64 games as a 22-year-old in 2014-15. Larsson will return to Edmonton for the 2018-19 season, and figures to hold down a spot on the first pairing once again.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...