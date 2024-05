Ceci logged an assist in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Stars in Game 2.

Ceci set up a Connor Brown goal in the first period. With a goal and an assist over his last three games, Ceci has doubled his scoring output for the playoffs. He's at four points, 15 shots on net, 19 hits, 16 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 14 appearances while playing in a bottom-four role.