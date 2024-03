Ceci posted an assist, three hits and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Jets.

Ceci has two helpers over his last four contests. The 30-year-old defenseman isn't relied on for offense, though he's had mixed results overall in 2023-24. He's at 20 points, 83 shots on net, 100 blocked shots, 77 hits and a plus-5 rating through 70 appearances.