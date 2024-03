Ceci scored a goal on three shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Penguins.

Ceci, who spent 2020-21 with the Penguins, was able to get in on the Oilers' fun against his old team. He snapped a five-game point drought in the process. Both of his goals and five of his 18 points this season have come over the last 11 games. The defenseman has added 69 shots on net, 84 blocked shots, 57 hits and a plus-10 rating through 59 contests overall.