Holloway left Tuesday's game versus the Sabres with an upper-body injury, and head coach Jay Woodcroft had no update on the rookie after the contest, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

Holloway was hit hard by Ilya Lyubushkin in the second period, and that would end Holloway's game. He saw 4:46 of ice time prior to his exit. Gregor adds that he saw the winger after the game, so it's encouraging that he didn't require extensive medical attention. Holloway can be considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's game versus the Hurricanes.