Holloway scored a goal on four shots, added two assists, went plus-3 and logged four hits in Monday's 9-2 win over the Sharks.

This was Holloway's first three-point effort at the NHL level. He has four points over four contests since he was called up from AHL Bakersfield. The 22-year-old is at eight points, 53 shots on net, 84 hits and a plus-1 rating through 36 outings this season. He's making a good case to stay in the lineup as the Oilers wrap up the regular season with a back-to-back versus the Coyotes on Wednesday and the Avalanche on Thursday.