Holloway scored a goal on two shots, added three hits and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Holloway picked off an errant pass and scored the Oilers' fifth goal midway through the third period. This was his first NHL outing in over a month -- he went down to AHL Bakersfield amid a 10-game point drought in early March. The 22-year-old has four goals, one assist, 44 shots on net, 69 hits, 29 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 33 appearances. Holloway's recall was a regular one rather than an emergency recall, so he may stick in the NHL even if Connor McDavid (lower body) is cleared to play either Friday versus the Coyotes or Saturday versus the Canucks.