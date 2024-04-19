Holloway scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.

With Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl both scratched, Holloway saw his first extended look on Edmonton's power play unit this season. The 22-year-old forward made the opportunity count, deflecting a Philip Broberg shot for the Oilers' lone tally in the loss. Holloway was effective down the stretch, posting three goals and five points in his final six games after recording just four points (three goals, one assist) in his first 32 contests this season.