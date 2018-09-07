Oilers' Dylan Wells: Ready for pro level
Wells will join the professional ranks this upcoming season.
Following four years spent in juniors with OHL Peterborough, Wells will link up with with AHL Bakersfield or ECHL Wichita for the upcoming campaign. At best, the Ontario native slots in as the fourth goalie in the Oilers' organizational depth chart -- although that's a spot he may need to steal away from Shane Starrett, who logged the bulk of the minutes with the Thunder last season. With Al Montoya and Mikko Koskinen expected to compete for the backup job behind Cam Talbot, the 20-year-old Wells is unlikely to see any action for Edmonton for at least another season or beyond.
