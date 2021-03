Haas recorded an assist in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Flames.

Haas set up Zack Kassian on the Oilers' seventh goal. The 29-year-old Haas has two goals and a helper through 17 games this year. Expect the Swiss center to remain in a bottom-six role, although he could take on more ice time while Jujhar Khaira (upper body) is out.