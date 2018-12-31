Gambardella was called up from AHL Bakersfield, Mark Spector of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Edmonton was quite busy Sunday, making several trades that eventually cleared an NHL roster spot for Gambardella. The 25-year-old forward has never suited up for an NHL contest but has been with AHL Bakersfield over the last few seasons. This year, he's recorded 12 goals and 21 points in 28 games.