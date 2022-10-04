Gambardella was waived by New Jersey on Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Gambardella should pass through waivers unclaimed, at which point he'll head to the Devils' AHL affiliate. The 28-year-old forward hasn't appeared in an NHL game since 2018-19.
