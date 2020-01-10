Archibald tallied an empty-net goal, dished three hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.

Archibald's fourth goal of the season secured the victory after the Oilers trailed 2-0 early in the second period. The 27-year-old winger is up to seven points, 92 hits, 41 shots on goal and a minus-11 rating in 37 games this season. He's mostly a fourth-liner and won't help fantasy owners much outside of deeper formats.