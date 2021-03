Archibald scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.

Archibald kept things close with his tally at 17:07 of the second period, which cut the Flames' lead to 3-2. The 28-year-old Archibald has five goals, two assists, 37 shots and 98 hits through 27 appearances this season. The tough winger will likely continue to draw bottom-six assignments.