Brossoit will tend the twine for Sunday's matchup with Washington, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Sunday will be Brossoit's first appearance since Oct. 17, when he allowed five goals on just 21 shots. While the 24-year-old will be well-rested for the contest, he may also have to deal with some rust or he could take a while to get into the rhythm of the game. Also, Brossoit will face a difficult test in his return to the cage, taking on a Capitals squad that is averaging 3.67 goals per game over their past three home outings.