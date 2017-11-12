Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Making rare start
Brossoit will tend the twine for Sunday's matchup with Washington, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Sunday will be Brossoit's first appearance since Oct. 17, when he allowed five goals on just 21 shots. While the 24-year-old will be well-rested for the contest, he may also have to deal with some rust or he could take a while to get into the rhythm of the game. Also, Brossoit will face a difficult test in his return to the cage, taking on a Capitals squad that is averaging 3.67 goals per game over their past three home outings.
More News
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Burned for five goals in first start•
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Starting against Hurricanes•
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Struggles in relief•
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Excellent in relief appearance Saturday•
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Gets starting nod for Friday's contest•
-
Oilers' Laurent Brossoit: Wins season finale versus Canucks•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...