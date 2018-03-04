Benning notched an assist in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers.

Benning collected an assist for the second time in as many games in the losing effort. The 23-year-old defenseman now has 16 points in 60 games in 2017-18. There will be no sophomore slump for Benning as he has already bested totals in several categories (goals, points, hits) from his rookie campaign and is on pace to surpass even more. Even with the improved season, the hometown blueliner is best left on the waiver wire for now.