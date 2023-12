Benning (lower body) is considered week-to-week, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Benning, who didn't play in the past two games, doesn't have an exact timetable for his return yet. He has registered two assists, 13 shots on goal, 29 blocked shots and 15 hits across 14 appearances this season. The Sharks brought up Henry Thrun from AHL San Jose on Saturday to serve as an extra defender.