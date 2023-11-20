Benning (undisclosed) is close to getting back into the lineup according to coach David Quinn, Max Miller of The Hockey News reports Monday.

Benning played in eight games prior to getting hurt in which he tallied one assist, seven hits and 18 blocks while averaging 18:29 of ice time. Even once cleared to play, Benning is far from a lock to play and could find himself periodically watching from the press box as a healthy scratch. As such, he shouldn't be expected to offer much in the way of fantasy value outside of blocks.