Benning collected an assist in Thursday's 3-2 victory over the Avalanche.

The assist was Benning's second in the last three games. The 23-year-old blueliner now has 14 points in 55 games in 2017-18. Barring injury, Benning will easily surpass his rookie season totals for points, hits and blocked shots. As the Oilers appear to be sellers at the upcoming trade deadline, more opportunities could quickly arise for the young defenseman. Until then, Benning only has value in deep leagues and in formats that appreciate his physical game.