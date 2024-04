Janmark logged two assists, five hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kings in Game 2.

Janmark helped out on both of Dylan Holloway's tallies in the game. Playing in a fourth-line role, Janmark shouldn't be expected to put up much offense in the postseason. He had just 12 points with 67 shots on net, 54 hits and 46 PIM over 71 regular-season appearances in a similar assignment.