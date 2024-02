Janmark registered an assist and two hits in Monday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Janmark helped out on a Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tally in the third period. This was Janmark's fourth point over the last five games, following a span of 10 scoreless outings. The 31-year-old was moved up to the second line with Leon Draisaitl playing on Connor McDavid's wing Monday. Janmark has 10 points, 48 shots on net, 38 hits, 39 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 45 outings overall, most often filling a bottom-six role.