Janmark scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Canucks.

Janmark snapped a seven-game point drought with his first-period tally. The 31-year-old forward remains in a fourth-line role, so it's not unusual to see him go long stretches without offense since the Oilers lean heavily on their top players. Through 10 playoff outings, Janmark has a goal, two assists, seven shots on net, 10 hits and a plus-2 rating.