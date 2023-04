Janmark (foot) skated after practice Thursday and is expected to return for the second round, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

This is dependent on the Oilers getting past the Kings in the opening round. Janmark was injured in Game 1 when blocking a shot and has missed the last four games. He had an assist in the opener and picked up 10 goals and 25 points in 66 regular-season contests.