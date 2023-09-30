Rodrigue was assigned to AHL Bakersfield on Saturday.
Rodrigue posted a 14-14-1 record with a 2.77 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 29 AHL appearances with the Condors last season. The 23-year-old netminder doesn't have any NHL experience yet.
