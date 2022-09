Rodrigue is set to defend the cage versus the Kraken on Monday, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

While Rodrigue will get the starting nod for the first preseason contest, it's unlikely he will make the 23-man roster over the likes of Stuart Skinner, who figures to serve as the backup to Jack Campbell. Without a clear path to regular appearances, Rodrigue shouldn't be expected to offer much in the way of fantasy value this season.