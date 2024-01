Gagner (undisclosed) will be in action versus Seattle on Thursday, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports.

Gagner will suit up for the first time since Dec. 21 against the Devils, a stretch of 10 games out of the lineup. With Gagner cleared to play, Adam Erne will find himself relegated to the press box. the veteran Gagner has managed nine points through 18 outings this season and could push for the 20-point threshold after missing that mark last year.