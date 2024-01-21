Gagner scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

The Oilers' superstars were mostly quieted, but Gagner was able to make an impact from the fourth line in his second game back from an undisclosed injury. The 34-year-old scored early in the third period, and that goal was the game-winner. He has 10 points, 41 shots on net and a plus-3 rating over 20 appearances this season. If Gagner continues to play well, it may be difficult for Adam Erne to find his way back into the lineup.