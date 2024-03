Gagner is expected to remain in the NHL if he clears waivers Wednesday, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Gagner being waived by Edmonton on Tuesday was a maneuver to give the team options ahead of the trade deadline. The Oilers hope to acquire a defenseman and should they need to during that process, they'll be able to temporarily assign Gagner to AHL Bakersfield to stay cap compliant. He has five goals and 10 points in 27 contests this season.