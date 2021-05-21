Driedger allowed five goals on 22 shots in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win over Tampa.

In his second consecutive start, Driedger allowed five Lightning goals in the second period alone and was relieved by Sergei Bobrovsky to start the 3rd period. The 27-year-old is still looking for his first career playoff win, allowing seven goals in his two starts. Driedger posted a .927 save percentage and allowed 2.07 GAA in his 23 starts this regular season.