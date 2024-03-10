Forsling picked up two assists in a 5-1 win over the Flames on Saturday.

Forsling got the primary helper on goals 1:43 apart in the second period. He has 34 points, including 10 goals, in 64 games this season and has delivered 34 or more points in three consecutive seasons. It's an impressive evolution for Forsling, who came to the Panthers after being claimed off waivers from the Hurricanes in Jan. 2021. Now, he has become one of the most complete defenders in the NHL, a difference-making penalty killer and the team's leading scorer from the back end. And he leads the NHL with a plus-47 rating, some 14 points better than second-place Quinn Hughes. That kind of steady is valuable in many formats.