Forsling notched a shorthanded assist, two shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in Monday's 6-1 win over the Lightning in Game 5.

Forsling recorded four helpers over five games in the first round. The defenseman also has nine shots on net, nine hits, 11 blocks and plus-5 rating in the postseason. Forsling continues to be a key defenseman for the Panthers and should see top-four minutes throughout the playoffs.