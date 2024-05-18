Forsling scored a goal and added five shots on net in the 2-1 win over the Bruins in Game 6.

In a thrilling Game 6 showdown against the Bruins, Forsling emerged as the hero, netting the deciding goal in the third period to clinch the series for the Panthers. He added five shots on net and one hit while leading all skaters with an impressive 25:16 of ice time. Over six second-round outings, Forsling consistently contributed, recording three points (two goals and an assist), 16 hits and six blocked shots.