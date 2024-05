Forsling scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Rangers in Game 3.

Forsling's tally at 6:58 of the third period tied the game at 4-4, ultimately forcing overtime. He has three points over his last four contests and continues to provide valuable scoring depth from the blue line. The 27-year-old defenseman is up to three goals, six helpers, 33 shots on net, 26 hits, 23 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating over 14 playoff appearances.