Forsling registered an assist in Florida's 3-0 victory over the Rangers in Game 1 on Wednesday.

Forsling fed the puck to Matthew Tkachuk, who fired it past Igor Shesterkin to put the Panthers up 1-0 late in the first period. That stood as the game-winner, which makes this the second straight contest Forsling was involved in the deciding marker -- the 27-year-old defenseman netted the series-clinching tally in Florida's 2-1 victory over Boston in Game 6 on Friday. Forsling has two goals, eight points, a plus-10 rating, eight PIM, 22 hits and 18 blocks in 12 postseason appearances this year. He's also found particular success against the Rangers in 2023-24, supplying four helpers across three outings between the regular season and playoffs.