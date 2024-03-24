Forsling is dealing with an illness and is questionable to play Sunday versus the Flyers, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Forsling missed Saturday's game versus the Rangers, but the Panthers didn't provide an explanation until after the contest. If Forsling remains out Sunday, Tobias Bjornfot will likely stay in the lineup.
