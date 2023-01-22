Forsling scored on his only shot in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Wild.

Forsling caught a flying puck and blasted it home for his seventh goal of the season. The burgeoning defenseman is at the 30-point mark for the second straight year, and the Panthers have expanded his role by granting him 1:34 of average ice time on the man advantage. Fantasy managers should take note of this trend, especially with Florida winning seven of its past 10 games.