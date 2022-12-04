Forsling scored a power-play goal on three shots and added an assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Forsling was involved in the Panthers' two goals in the third period to help solidify the win. The 26-year-old blueliner continues to impress on both sides of the ice -- he has 12 points and a plus-4 rating over his last 11 contests. For the season, Forsling is at four goals, 15 helpers, three power-play points, 75 shots, 27 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating through 25 games in a top-four role.