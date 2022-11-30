Forsling put up an assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Flames.

Forsling found Nick Cousins for a redirection at the side of the net midway through the second period to get the Panthers on the board. It continued a productive stretch for Forsling, who has amassed nine helpers in the last nine games. The 26-year-old blueliner is at two goals, 14 assists, 69 shots on net, 26 blocked shots, 21 hits and a plus-10 rating through 23 contests while filling a massive role on the top pairing.