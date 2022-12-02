Forsling scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Forsling's first-period tally was the second of three Panthers goals in 59 seconds. It also stood as the game-winner, his first such goal this season. The 26-year-old blueliner has three tallies, 17 points, 72 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating in 24 contests overall. He's picked up 10 of those 17 points over his last 10 games.