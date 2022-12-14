Forsling notched two assists in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

He picked up helpers on Brandon Montour's game-winner midway through the first period and Aleksander Barkov's tally late in the second. Forsling snapped a brief four-game point drought with the performance, but he's been quite productive over the last month-plus, collecting two goals and 13 points over his last 16 games.