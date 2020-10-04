Borgstrom (undisclosed) signed with HIFK of the Finnish Hockey League on Sunday, George Richards of Panthers Press Box reports.

Borgstrom has recovered from the injury that kept him out of the postseason, and he'll look to stay on the ice in his home country until the 2020-21 NHL season starts. The 2016 first-round pick spent most of last season with AHL Springfield and recorded 23 points through 49 games.